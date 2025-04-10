Ex-NMP Calvin Cheng 'deeply remorseful' over comments on pro-Palestine activists

SINGAPORE: Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) and socio-political commentator Calvin Cheng said on Thursday (Apr 10) that he was "deeply remorseful" over public comments about a pro-Palestinian activist group in Singapore.

Mr Cheng said in a Facebook post that he had met two Muslim community leaders, Ustaz Pasuni Maulan and Ustaz Mohamad Hasbi, at Yusof Ishak Mosque in Woodlands on Wednesday. Both men sit on the MUIS council - the overall decision-making body of the organisation.



MUIS is the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore.

"I told the ustazs that I am deeply remorseful about my remarks suggesting that our people go to a conflict zone. They advised me to be more sensitive in the future, in what I say," Mr Cheng wrote.

His Facebook post on Mar 13 caused a public outcry after he criticised a group known as Monday of Palestine Solidarity, whose members have been accused of disrupting Meet-the-People Sessions.

“I would like to sponsor them to relocate to Gaza, expenses paid by me. But only if they never come back … I am offering business class to the leaders. And to their 928 followers, can buy them some walking shoes each. Take a slow hike,” he wrote then on Facebook.

A police report and legal threats have been made, while the Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association (Pergas) has expressed dismay over the comments.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, and Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam both said last week that they disagree with Mr Cheng's remarks.

Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development, on Wednesday also called the comments "unacceptable and hurtful" and said that many people, especially those within the Malay-Muslim community, had felt angry and dismissed.

Mr Cheng acknowledged that the post "had caused hurt and anger, especially within the Muslim community in Singapore", adding that he told the two ustazs he "had not intended to attack any community or faith".

"My comments were directed specifically at the MPS (Monday of Palestine Solidarity) group, which included Chinese and Indians, and had a mix of religions. I was specifically upset with their disruptive activism. My remarks were not targeted at the Muslim community."

Mr Cheng made similar comments in a Facebook post last week, saying that he did not "generalise these remarks to all activists, nor did I mention race or religion".