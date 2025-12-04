Singaporean linked to Cambodia-based scam syndicate to be charged following deportation from Thailand

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old Singaporean man linked to a Cambodia-based scam syndicate will be charged in court on Friday (Dec 5), following his arrest in Bangkok and deportation from Thailand.

Lee Jian Hao, Jayen, is believed to be a member of an organised criminal group based in Phnom Penh that allegedly targeted Singapore victims with government official impersonation scams, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday.

The criminal group is believed to be responsible for at least 438 such cases, involving losses of at least S$41 million (US$31.6 million), SPF added in a press release.

“The organised criminal group operated from a scam compound in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and was disrupted during a joint operation by the SPF and the Cambodian National Police on Sep 9,” said the police.

In October, the police disclosed the identities of 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians who were wanted for being part of the group. Lee was one of the suspects.

He was arrested by the Royal Thai Police and handed over to SPF on Thursday.

Lee will be charged on Friday with one count of facilitating the commission of a serious offence, in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally-linked organised criminal group.

If convicted, he may face up to five years’ jail, a fine of up to S$100,000 or both.

Two Singaporeans linked to the syndicate were charged on Nov 17. Wayne Soh You Chen, 27, was arrested in Phnom Penh while Brian Sie Eng Fa, 32, was arrested during a raid in Khon Kaen, Thailand.

A 24-year-old Malaysian man linked to the same syndicate was charged on Nov 18. Bernard Goh Yie Shen was arrested by the Cambodian National Police in the country’s capital and deported to Malaysia.

SPF said 24 Singaporean suspects and six Malaysian suspects remain at large.

The Singaporeans are: Ng Wei Liang, Andrew Tay Jing An, Finan Siow, Francis Tan Thuan Heng, Jonathan Pek Ser Siang, Lam Yong Yan, Leon Chia Tee Song, Lim Ee Siong, Wong Yao Zong, Clarence Ng Jun Rong, Dilwin Tay Meng Wei, Dinesh, Kiang Wayne, Lam An Tuyen Daniel, Lim Jing En Kyan, Neo Zhi Bin, Ngiam Siow Jui, Phua Sheng Kai Audric, Poh Yang Ting, Sim Zong Yuan, Tan Darren, Tan Kai Siang, Tan Li Sen and Xavier Kho Yong Jun.

The six Malaysians are: Tang Soon Fai, Kang Liang Yee, Tang Soon Wah, Hoe Ming Wei, Pang Han Ee and Yip Chee Hoe.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or +65 6255 0000 for overseas callers, or submit information online.

“All information received will be kept strictly confidential,” said SPF.