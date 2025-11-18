Malaysian linked to Cambodia-based scam syndicate to be charged after deportation and handover to SPF

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man linked to a Phnom Penh-based scam syndicate will be charged in court on Tuesday (Nov 18), after he was arrested by the Cambodian National Police (CNP) in the country’s capital and deported to Malaysia.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday night that Bernard Goh Yie Shen, 24, was arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) following his deportation. He was then handed over to SPF on Monday.

Goh is believed to be part of a group of 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians wanted by the police for their involvement in government official impersonation scams targeting and cheating Singapore victims.

On Monday, Singaporeans Wayne Soh You Chen, 27, and Brian Sie Eng Fa, 32, were charged with being scam callers in the same syndicate. Both men were deported to Singapore from Cambodia and Thailand, and arrested on their arrival a day earlier.

The organised criminal group is said to be responsible for at least 438 reported scam cases involving losses of at least S$41 million (US$31.6 million).

The group was disrupted during a joint operation by SPF and CNP on Sep 9. As part of ongoing investigations, SPF had earlier issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets linked to the criminal group.

Goh will be charged in court on Tuesday with one count of facilitating the commission of a serious offence, in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally-linked organised crime group under the Organised Crime Act.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined a maximum of S$100,000, or both.

SPF thanked CNP and RMP for their strong support, adding that they will continue to work closely with foreign law enforcement partners to apprehend those who commit scams against Singaporeans.

Thirty-one suspects still remain at large. Police said that anyone with information on their whereabouts should call SPF at 1800 255 0000. Overseas callers can reach SPF by calling +65 6255 0000 and information on the suspects can also be submitted to SPF online.

All information received by SPF will be kept strictly confidential.