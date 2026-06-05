Singaporean linked to Cambodia-based scam syndicate arrested
A total of 30 suspects - 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians - linked to the syndicate remain at large.
SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in Malaysia in connection with a scam syndicate based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
The syndicate is believed to be involved in government official impersonation scams targeting Singapore victims, the police said on Friday (Jun 5).
Francis Tan Thuan Heng was arrested by Malaysian authorities in Perlis on Mar 10.
“The arrest follows close collaboration and intelligence sharing between the Singapore Police Force and the Royal Malaysia Police,” the police said.
He is among the 34 initial suspects sought by the police for investigations.
A total of 30 suspects, comprising 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians, remain at large.
Francis was handed over to the SPF by the Royal Malaysia Police on Friday.
He will be charged in court on Saturday for facilitating the commission of a serious offence, in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally-linked organised criminal group.
If found guilty, Francis can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.
The scam syndicate is believed to be linked to at least 535 reported scam cases involving total losses of about S$53 million (US$41 million), the police said.
Its operations in a scam compound in Phnom Penh were disrupted during a joint operation by the SPF and Cambodian National Police on Sep 9, 2025.
“As part of ongoing investigations, the SPF had earlier issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets linked to the organised criminal group,” the police said.
The police also earlier published Interpol red notices against two other Singaporeans – Jonathan Boneta, 27, and Lee Ding Hao, 33 – on Mar 25.
The two men are believed to be members of the syndicate and are currently out of Singapore and remain at large.
SPF said it will continue to work closely with its foreign law enforcement partners to apprehend those committing scams against victims in Singapore.