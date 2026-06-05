Singaporean linked to Cambodia-based scam syndicate arrested

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in Malaysia in connection with a scam syndicate based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The syndicate is believed to be involved in government official impersonation scams targeting Singapore victims, the police said on Friday (Jun 5).

Francis Tan Thuan Heng was arrested by Malaysian authorities in Perlis on Mar 10.

“The arrest follows close collaboration and intelligence sharing between the Singapore Police Force and the Royal Malaysia Police,” the police said.

He is among the 34 initial suspects sought by the police for investigations.

A total of 30 suspects, comprising 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians, remain at large.