17-year-old boy charged with possessing vape containing cannabis-related substance

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old boy was charged in court on Wednesday (Sep 3) with possessing a vape device containing a cannabis-related substance in February.

The boy is also accused of trafficking methamphetamine, cannabis, ketamine and other drugs alongside another male teenager, who was also 17 at the time. The second boy is now 18 years old.

The boys, who are both Singaporeans, cannot be named. Those allegedly involved in offences before they turn 18 are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The younger boy was handed two vaping-related charges and five drug trafficking charges on Wednesday.

On Feb 18, the two boys were found in front of Block 94 Toa Payoh Lorong 4, allegedly with drugs meant for trafficking, court documents read.

They are accused of having 25 packets of “vegetable matter” containing 31.33g of cannabis and two packets containing 26.29g of methamphetamine.

The pair allegedly also had 85 tablets containing nimetazepam, a sedative drug, with them.

Later that night, the younger boy was found at Block 744 Jurong West St 73, allegedly with a vape that contained cannabis-related substances. He is expected to plead guilty on Oct 13 while the older boy will return to court on Sep 8.

On Sep 1, Singapore rolled out a suite of harsher measures for vape users.

First-time offenders under 18 now face an increased fine of S$500, while those 18 and above will be fined S$700. A second offence will require the individual to undergo a three-month rehabilitation programme, consisting of six sessions. Failure to complete the programme will result in prosecution.

For a third or subsequent offence, the offender will be prosecuted in court under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act and may be fined up to S$2,000.

Previously, those caught vaping were fined S$300 if they were under 18 years old, and S$500 if they were 18 and above, regardless of whether it was their first or subsequent offence.

Etomidate, the anaesthetic agent found in drug-laced vapes, known as Kpods, was also listed in the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug from Sep 1.

This means it is now illegal to traffic, manufacture, import, export, possess or consume etomidate without authorisation, allowing for stiffer enforcement against abusers and suppliers.

In July, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung noted that vapes are no longer just used for the delivery of nicotine.

"They are being used to deliver a range of substances and what we are seeing is the delivery of etomidate. That is a serious problem,” he said at the time.

In his National Day Rally speech on Aug 17, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Singapore will treat vaping as a “drug issue” and toughen its stance on electronic cigarettes.