Eligibility for caregiver support schemes to be broadened for people with intellectual disabilities, autism
The changes are aimed at those whose care needs may not be adequately reflected by assessments of their ability to perform daily activities.
SINGAPORE: People with intellectual disabilities or autism who have significant care needs will be able to qualify for four government financial support schemes under broadened eligibility criteria from 2027, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Friday (Sep 4).
The change will apply to the Home Caregiving Grant (HCG), the Migrant Domestic Worker Levy Concession for Persons with Disabilities, the Caregivers Training Grant and the Pioneer Generation Disability Assistance Scheme.
Currently, eligibility for some forms of caregiver support is tied to a person's ability to perform Activities of Daily Living (ADLs).
For example, the HCG provides monthly cash payouts to help defray caregiving costs for people living in the community who require assistance with at least three ADLs.
However, Mr Ong said there is a "small group" of people with intellectual disabilities or autism who have significant care needs but may not qualify for the grant.
“They may be able to perform the ADLs, but they have significant care needs and are not adequately reflected by an ADL assessment,” he said.
“We will therefore adjust the current policy, broaden the eligibility criteria to include such care needs of persons with intellectual disabilities or autism.”
While the government had previously received feedback to lower the HCG threshold to allow people who need help with two ADLs to qualify, Mr Ong said doing so would broaden the scope of the scheme "multiple times" and dilute its objective of directing resources towards those with higher levels of functional impairment who need assistance most.
EIGHT CAREGIVER SUPPORT TOUCHPOINTS FROM 2027
Speaking at the Home Nursing Foundation's 50th anniversary caregiving conference on Friday, Mr Ong, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, also announced that eight aged care service providers and Enabling Services Hubs will be equipped with Caregiver Support Touchpoints from next year.
This is part of efforts to give caregivers easier access to community, emotional and moral support.
Five will be located at aged care service providers in Tiong Bahru-Redhill, Toa Payoh, Bedok, Bukit Panjang and Yishun, while another three will be at Enabling Services Hubs in Tampines, Punggol and Jurong.
Caregivers will be able to approach any of these touchpoints regardless of whether they are looking after a senior, a person with a disability, someone with dementia, or someone facing mental health challenges or a serious illness, he said.
Staff can identify caregivers' needs, explain the support available and connect them and their loved ones with appropriate services.
The touchpoints can also help caregivers establish self-care routines and contingency plans for situations where they are unable to care for their loved ones, or refer them to respite services and peer support groups.
Mr Ong said the government hopes to expand the network in future.
On Friday, the Home Nursing Foundation also launched Carers Hub, a centralised digital platform that brings together caregiver-related information, services and community resources, and is expected to benefit 10,000 caregivers.
The platform is open to caregivers regardless of whether they are already connected to a social service or community care agency.
It also features a caregiver marketplace for users to sell or donate caregiving-related items, as well as tools for caregivers to monitor their mental well-being and connect with professional or community support.
COMMON CAREGIVER TRAINING FRAMEWORK
A common caregiver training framework will also be introduced in early 2027.
Information on training will be organised according to caregivers’ needs at each stage of their journey, so that they do not need to search different websites to find training that is useful to them, said Mr Ong.
The Skills & Workforce Development Agency, Agency for Integrated Care and SG Enable will work with training providers to bring training closer to caregivers in the community, including at caregiver support touchpoints, under the SkillsFuture Care Programme.
Some employers are also interested in holding caregiving training sessions and lunchtime talks at workplaces, Mr Ong added.
“Ultimately, I think the most important support for caregivers is to build up the caregiving ecosystem, so that caregivers get direct support in caregiving,” he said.
“We are doing this in a decisive and robust way, anchoring care in the community and making them accessible and affordable. That is why community and long-term care is growing rapidly in terms of budget spending and manpower deployment.”