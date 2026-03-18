Choosing career or care: More men in Singapore exiting the workforce to look after their parents

SINGAPORE: Mr Danny Soh, 50, left his job to look after his parents when his father suffered a stroke and developed vascular dementia in 2024.

The elderly man’s illness meant he could no longer take care of Mr Soh’s mother, who is unable to move about on her own after suffering three strokes between 2011 and 2015.

For more than a decade, Mr Soh’s father had been her main caregiver, assisting her daily at home and accompanying her to medical check-ups and rehabilitation sessions.

This allowed Mr Soh to continue working a full-time job, taking the occasional emergency leave when caregiving needs arose.

So when his father fell ill as well, Mr Soh, who is married with no kids, knew it was his turn to take up the mantle of caregiving.

“I think this is our duty, so I didn’t hesitate,” said the only child, even though leaving his job in his late 40s felt scary at first.

For several months, he was the main caregiver to his mother and father, who are 82 and 83 respectively, until he was able to find a maid to share the load.

Mr Soh is among a growing proportion of men in Singapore who are leaving the labour force to take care of their parents.

While he returned to work on a part-time basis after some months, others are making more lasting departures from the workplace.

Men made up 40.1 per cent of 12,300 Singaporeans and permanent residents who left their jobs to care for their parents last year.

This was up from 27.28 per cent of 12,000 such caregivers in 2021, according to a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) parliamentary reply on Feb 24.