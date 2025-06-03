Yishun, Punggol cat deaths likely caused by vehicle accidents; no evidence of deliberate cruelty: NParks

CAT FOUND DEAD IN PUNGGOL

In its statement on Wednesday, NParks also gave further updates on its investigation into the feline that was found injured at the loading and unloading bay near Block 326B Sumang Walk in Punggol.

NParks retrieved the injured cat after being notified on the morning of May 12 and sent it to a private veterinary clinic.

After the cat’s microchip was traced, NParks informed the community cat's caregiver to contact the clinic.

At this point, the case was classified as animal rescue as there was no evidence at the initial stages that the cat was abused, NParks' director for enforcement and investigation Joshua Teoh told reporters on Tuesday.

He added that an animal welfare group representative had decided to put down the cat on welfare grounds, and it was not sent for a postmortem examination.

The cat’s body was subsequently collected by another community cat caregiver and cremated.

The report from the private veterinary clinic that treated the injured cat noted the cat’s condition and injuries "in detail", which included proptosis - abnormal protrusion of one or both eyes - and lesions on the head.

The report included the private vet's professional assessment that the lesions and findings are "usually suggestive of blunt trauma" to the head, with a "possible common cause" being a road traffic accident, said Ms Kwok.

NParks began investigating the case on May 13 after receiving feedback that the cat may have been abused.

It interviewed the person who first found the injured cat and other potential witnesses.

Officers also visited the scene and retrieved CCTV footage from multiple cameras in the area, but the CCTV cameras did not capture any footage of how the cat sustained its injuries.

"Based on the investigation findings, including taking into account the initial location where the cat was found, NParks assessed that it is likely that the cat had sustained its injuries due to a vehicular accident, and there was no evidence to suggest a deliberate act of animal cruelty," said Ms Kwok.

She added: "NParks understands the concerns on cases of alleged animal cruelty, and we would like to assure the public that we take all feedback received from the public on alleged animal cruelty seriously and will investigate them thoroughly, including looking at any new evidence presented."