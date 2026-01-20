'Difficult period', but all states retain agency in a fragmented world: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said that the world is experiencing a "difficult period", but that all states, including smaller ones, retain agency and responsibility even in a fragmented world.

Mr Chan also said that this is a period of profound change but not a period of "hopelessness".

"We can reinforce what works, adapt what no longer does, and shape new norms for the challenges ahead," he said.

"The only way we lose that agency is if we fail to exercise it."

Mr Chan said this at the 14th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) Sherpa Meeting on Monday (Jan 19).

The meeting, held in Singapore from Jan 18 to Jan 20, is an annual gathering of senior defence officials, high-ranking military officers and non-governmental experts from around the Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

It is also intended to enhance preparations for the annual IISS SLD, which will take place from May 29 to May 31 this year, the institute said on its website.

Mr Chan, who was delivering a special address at the meeting, said that platforms like Sherpa and the upcoming SLD are "critical for constructive dialogue and decisive action, and avoiding lamentation or resignation".

He offered three propositions to consider as the world navigates these "turbulent or interesting times".

His propositions were: that smaller states build capabilities to stay relevant; that like-minded states uphold rules; and that new norms be developed for emerging challenges.

PROPOSITIONS

On his first proposition, Mr Chan said that while all states must build capabilities to stay relevant, this is especially true for smaller states.

"As the rules-based order recedes, and a more transactional and self-interested world emerges, smaller states – and small states – must build real capabilities," he said.

"This will ensure we remain relevant, and secure our seats at the table."

He cited how the previous rules-based order enabled states like Singapore to "survive and thrive", providing predictability for security and economic activities, and supporting growth and stability.

Mr Chan said that smaller states must devote attention to their own security and relevance.

Irrelevance would force states into "false and dangerous choices", he said.

"If we are not able to speak for ourselves, others will speak for us," he added.

The defence minister also said that Singapore firmly believes that taking sides breeds irrelevance.

Remaining relevant, Mr Chan said, means investing in security, building partnerships, upholding international law and building up military capabilities.

"Strengthening our capabilities allows us to stand on our own feet and maintain relevance," he added.