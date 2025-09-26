Singapore's strongest defence, deterrence not weapons but 'collective will' to fight for beliefs: Chan Chun Sing
Singapore will continue to spend wisely and consistently on defence, says the defence minister.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s strongest defence and deterrence is not any weapon system, but its people's “collective will” to fight for what they believe in, Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing said in parliament on Friday (Sep 26).
“That together, we must contribute as a whole of nation to safeguard our future,” he said during the debate on the President's Address.
Adding that external parties have asked him what makes the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) strong, Mr Chan said Singapore’s “disciplined investment” in equipment and people “certainly helped”.
“But to me, the biggest advantage the SAF has over many others is that we can draw upon the talent and energies of our entire nation,” he added.
The best operational and technical ideas do not just come from regulars, technicians or scientists, said Mr Chan, adding that they also come from full-time national servicemen, reservists and those who have yet to enlist.
Singapore will also continue to spend wisely and consistently on defence, said Mr Chan.
As warfare is redefined, the government will make judicious decisions on what to buy, build or develop with its partners, he added.
“We will also need to evolve our capability development and acquisition processes to deliver at speed. Timeliness, rather than perfection, matters more very often,” said Mr Chan.
“By strengthening our indigenous capacities and capabilities, and developing unique value propositions, we will position ourselves as a partner of choice in the capability development, technological innovation and supply chain resilience.”
NEUTRALITY A DANGEROUS CONCEPT
The world will change more and change faster in the future, and Singapore must prepare for a much wider range of scenarios, said Mr Chan.
To anticipate and respond to these, Singaporeans can contribute by understanding the world deeply, creating propositions to remain relevant, maintaining cohesion and upholding principles, he added.
Mr Chan encouraged Singaporeans to understand the country’s interests, read and think deeply, and speak to different people to understand their perspectives.
“We must not fall into the trap of our own echo chamber to confirm our own biases,” he said, adding that Singaporeans should be discerning.
He said: “While we will not take sides, we must take positions based on principles – principles that best promote Singapore's long-term survival and success.
"We are ultimately responsible for our own destiny, but we must earn our right to determine that destiny.
"Only when we are successful can we have the right to choose our path, and not be held ransom or hostage by others. Then we can truly say that we will neither be bribed nor bullied."
Adding that foreign policy is “not about balancing, calibrating and remaining neutral”, he stressed that neutrality is a “dangerous concept” for small states.
“Trying to maintain neutrality and balancing without principles will only invite contesting larger powers to put more pressure on us, and to try and shift our ‘balancing point’,” he added.
To stay relevant, earn the right to be principled and be valued globally, Singapore needs to have its own perspectives and not be a mouthpiece or proxy for others, said Mr Chan.
The country needs to develop capabilities that cannot be easily replicated in all domains so other countries see value in working with Singapore, he added.
A RELIABLE AND RESILIENT PARTNER
Economically, Singapore must earn its keep, said Mr Chan. “No one deals with Singapore out of charity or sympathy.”
For a more resilient economy, Singapore must diversify, which involves risks, and the ability to attract and work with talent from outside of Singapore, he added.
“As the world becomes a more dangerous place, our attractiveness to talent can actually reinforce our competitiveness,” said Mr Chan.
“This is an opportunity for us. But we will need to carefully balance our needs of integration with competitiveness.”
When long-standing networks no longer work, Singapore will have to set up alternative networks to uphold a more integrated global trading and investment system, he said, noting that Singapore pioneered comprehensive free trade agreements that went beyond traditional tariff reductions.
As support for free trade and globalisation frays, Singapore will work with like-minded partners to create new plurilateral and multilateral networks, said Mr Chan.
If Singapore can position itself as a reliable and resilient partner, there are opportunities amid the tariffs and retaliatory tariffs reshaping trade and investment flows, he added.
To do so, the country will double down on its man-made competitive advantages – investing in its education and workforce, upholding the rule of law, and having a stable government and forward-looking public service.
BREAKING THE CYCLE OF DISADVANTAGES
Mr Chan stressed that economic growth also needs to translate into “growing the overall pie” for Singaporeans.
Urging Singaporeans to remember that success is built on their society and the help they received along the way, the minister noted that resources and disadvantages get passed on between generations.
This increases inequality and reduces social mobility, he added.
“But I think all of us in this House will be united in saying that we don't want to see this happening in Singapore. This is what makes Singapore special," said Mr Chan.
"Therefore, the more successful we are, the greater the dangers we face. And the more we need to double and redouble our efforts to break this intergenerational transfer of disadvantage.”
Singaporeans must contribute in their own way to support those with less. With finite resources, Singapore will also need to come to a "societal consensus" about who should get more help, said Mr Chan.
“This means that some of us will have to moderate our expectations, because there are others who need help more than we do,” he added.
“Everyone gets help, everyone gets something. But not all of us will get the same ... It also doesn't make sense for all of us to get the same. Different strokes for different folks, each according to our needs.”
Singapore must respect and reward the diversity of strengths, and celebrate excellence in multiple fields, said Mr Chan.
Urging Singaporeans to get out of their comfort zones and get to know people who are different from them, he said they should find common ground based on mutual respect through this process.
Mr Chan, who is also coordinating minister for public services, said Singapore has done “reasonably well” at governance.
Cautioning against becoming complacent, he highlighted that countries that were behind on technology adoption, digitalisation and artificial intelligence are now seizing opportunities to get ahead.
“This is a stark reminder to us that if we stand still, we will fall behind,” he added.
The public service will endeavour to do things better and also do better things with its finite resources, said Mr Chan, noting the changes that have made government services more accessible and helpful.
Singapore also must not “copy blindly” and be bold enough to look for its own solutions, he added.
With the challenges confronting Singapore, the public service will need to acquire new capabilities, said Mr Chan.
"The public service will continue to remain open and attract diverse talent, including mid-careerists, and provide opportunities for officers to gain exposure to the private and people sector."