Singapore's strongest defence, deterrence not weapons but 'collective will' to fight for beliefs: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s strongest defence and deterrence is not any weapon system, but its people's “collective will” to fight for what they believe in, Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing said in parliament on Friday (Sep 26).

“That together, we must contribute as a whole of nation to safeguard our future,” he said during the debate on the President's Address.

Adding that external parties have asked him what makes the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) strong, Mr Chan said Singapore’s “disciplined investment” in equipment and people “certainly helped”.

“But to me, the biggest advantage the SAF has over many others is that we can draw upon the talent and energies of our entire nation,” he added.

The best operational and technical ideas do not just come from regulars, technicians or scientists, said Mr Chan, adding that they also come from full-time national servicemen, reservists and those who have yet to enlist.

Singapore will also continue to spend wisely and consistently on defence, said Mr Chan.

As warfare is redefined, the government will make judicious decisions on what to buy, build or develop with its partners, he added.

“We will also need to evolve our capability development and acquisition processes to deliver at speed. Timeliness, rather than perfection, matters more very often,” said Mr Chan.

“By strengthening our indigenous capacities and capabilities, and developing unique value propositions, we will position ourselves as a partner of choice in the capability development, technological innovation and supply chain resilience.”