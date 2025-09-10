Singapore to acquire 4 Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft

SINGAPORE: Singapore has decided to acquire four Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft to replace the existing Fokker-50s, which have been in use for over three decades.

This is part of the first phase of the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) refresh of its maritime security capabilities "to strengthen the SAF’s maritime situation awareness and ability to counter sub-surface threats", the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Wednesday (Sep 10) in a news release.

The Boeing P-8A, an aircraft designed for maritime patrol, comes equipped with anti-submarine warfare capabilities. Its suite of sensors and radar systems allows it to be deployed in a range of maritime missions.

It can also be deployed for search and locate missions and is fitted with advanced avionics, as well as the fly-by-wire control systems featured in the civil Boeing 737 aircraft.

The Boeing P-8A is currently operated by nine countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing met with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon on Wednesday and informed him of Singapore's decision, said MINDEF.

Mr Chan also noted that production on the 20 F-35 jets acquired by Singapore has commenced and is on track for delivery from end-2026.

He also thanked Mr Hegseth for the US’ "longstanding support for the SAF’s training in the US", including for Exercise Forging Sabre in Idaho, and the future RSAF training detachment at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Arkansas", MINDEF said.