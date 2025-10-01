Business leaders have responsibility to shape outcomes in fragmented world: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Business leaders can be “architects of change” and shape global outcomes in an increasingly fragmented world, said Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday (Oct 1).

“Governments can set policies, but markets, industries and enterprises will shape the outcome,” said Mr Chan, who is also Coordinating Minister for Public Services.

Speaking at this year’s Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore to an audience of enterprise and business leaders, Mr Chan said businesses can play a bigger role in making globalisation work for everyone.

He urged corporate leaders to raise their voices amid a fracturing world order.

“Your voices must be heard in your respective countries at the political level, you must give confidence to your own leaders that this is what the business community and the market desire,” he said.

“You will have the responsibility, you will also have the agency to try to counterbalance the worst of the nativist instincts that comes from the uncertainties that our people are facing.”

This is especially crucial in a world at the crossroads of two extremes, he said.

One extreme is where the world continues to fragment, with countries going into different blocs, and overall the global economic potential is “diminished because we are all trying to optimise at the local level”.

The other end of the spectrum is one of greater global integration, which Mr Chan described as a “happily ever after” model.

Mr Chan said businesses, being rich in resources that could rival that of small nations, have a say in the direction the world is headed.

“All of us here in this room are probably leaders in different industries and different sectors, and all of us will have a role, have a responsibility and the agency to shape the outcome of where we want to go from the two extreme bookends that I described,” he said.