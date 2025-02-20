Expanded rest areas, new cafe for Changi Airport's airside workers

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport airside workers are set to get enhanced and expanded rest areas at the workplace, which includes a new cafe.

This was announced by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat on Thursday (Feb 20) at the annual airport celebration held at Resorts World Sentosa.

"We will continue to make Changi a good place to work. The well-being of our workers is paramount," he said.

IMPROVEMENTS

The Changi Airport Group (CAG) will make investments to improve the airside workplace environment - with all workers set to be within a 10-minute walk or a short drive from an air-conditioned staff lounge or cafe, said Mr Chee.

Airside refers to the area of the airport past immigration clearance.

A second airside cafe is slated to be available next year, offering expanded hot food options, Mr Chee added.

CAG will revamp the "Rest & Dine" spaces in the baggage areas by the end 2025 to allow workers to rest without needing to travel far during their breaks, he said.

The group will also enhance all airside restrooms over the next three years, Mr Chee said, adding that this would include improvements to lighting and natural ventilation. Where possible, the number of toilets will be increased, he said.

Mitigation measures against inclement weather and the impact of climate change will also be made.

"To deal with heat stress, apart from increasing the number of fans at our baggage handling areas, CAG will continue to invest efforts in trialling new and innovative ways to lower ambient temperature at the baggage area," Mr Chee said.

Lightning shelters in the airside will function as "pit stops", with added seats and fans to "provide better protection from the sun and the rain" and offer workers comfort and convenience, he said.

CAG and SATS will also leverage technology to create a more comfortable working environment, Mr Chee said, citing SATS' adoption of assistive equipment during cargo handling and CAG's robotics trialling for baggage handling.