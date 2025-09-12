Some worrying trends in Singapore of politicians playing identity politics, says Shanmugam
Singapore's Coordinating Minister for National Security was speaking in the wake of the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, an influential ally of US President Donald Trump.
SINGAPORE: There are worrying trends of politicians in Singapore playing identity politics based on race and religion, said Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Friday (Sep 12).
He was speaking on the sidelines of a charity event at Laguna National Golf Resort Club, where reporters asked him about the murder of US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.
The Coordinating Minister for National Security said that identity politics, such as asking for votes based on a specific identity such as skin colour or religion, was a “basic fundamental of politics”.
“We have seen that, and in every country there is political profit in doing that,” he said.
“If we go down that route, well, ultimately Singapore will suffer.”
He was responding to a question from CNA on whether Singapore could ever reach the current, polarising state of American politics.
“So far, we have largely avoided it, but I see worrying signs,” added Mr Shanmugam, who did not elaborate or provide specific examples.
Mr Kirk, an influential ally of US President Donald Trump, was fatally shot in the neck on Wednesday (Sep 10) while addressing a large outdoor crowd on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah.
Mr Trump on Thursday urged supporters to respond peacefully to Mr Kirk's death.
Mr Trump, who soon after the killing angrily pledged a wide-ranging response against the "radical left", told reporters that Kirk had been "an advocate of non-violence".
Mr Shanmugam said that Singapore has largely kept away from identity politics.
Its ability to steer away from identity politics despite being one of the most religiously diverse places in the world is a "key difference" between Singapore and other countries, he said.
"And I hope Singaporeans will continue to eschew identity politics ... the moment we go down the route and we encourage politicians who play identity politics, then that's highly corrosive for society," he said.
"CALMER SITUATION" IN SINGAPORE
Mr Shanmugam said Singapore was in a "calmer situation" compared to other countries where identity politics and polarising political discourse have led to violence.
"In Singapore, our situation is so far we have avoided some of the things that you are seeing in other countries," he said.
He said the way Singapore society was structured was such that "you have to have law and order before you can have proper democratic discourse".
"If people are shooting at each other, it's difficult to have a proper discourse," he said.
"Law and order means people must feel safe; there must be low crime ... you need to create trust in institutions."
He cited Singapore's zero-tolerance approach to gun violence, drug trafficking, hate speech and speech inciting violence; and how the country is overall tough on crime.
Discharging a gun or drug trafficking could see offenders face the death penalty, while inciting violence or engaging in hate speech can result in "severe punishments".
"If you encourage violence against any racial or religious group or any group of persons, you will face punishment," he said.
"In the US, you can because it's free speech. In Singapore, you'll go to jail."
He added that Singapore was also focused "quite extensively" on rehabilitation, so that once an offender had served his or her sentence, there was a "good chance" they stayed away from crime.
"Our politics is largely operated within the framework where we discuss our differences in a mostly civilised way," he said.
He said that what had happened in the US with Mr Kirk was horrific, but that "you can't really be surprised".
Political divisions have been getting worse in the US, with toxic language used against political opponents, and those with opposing views, he added.
He noted that the US was seeing an "unending" war between the left and the right, with a winner-takes-all mentality; and a general worsening of public life with the easy availability of high-grade weapons, a worsening drug and crime problem, and now the killings of high-profile political activists.
"Charlie Kirk is a victim of this," he said.
Mr Shanmugam said a key purpose of democracy was that people will have differences on how to structure society and how to deal with problems.
"You try and deal with the differences through available fora, including in Singapore, say parliament; you try and manage the differences, identify a way forward that benefits the broadest section of society," he said.
"Some compromises are necessary, and that's what politics is about, should be about."
Asked about his thoughts on comments online celebrating Mr Kirk's death, Mr Shanmugam said that these sentiments were "despicable".
People can have different viewpoints and try to discuss them, he said, and can eventually disagree on them.
"But to say that such a person ought to be killed because you have a different view, I think it shows a very sorry state of affairs," he said.