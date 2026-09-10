Enhanced childcare leave details to be announced in early 2027: Indranee Rajah

SINGAPORE: The Marriage and Parenthood Reset Work Group will announce details of childcare leave enhancements in early 2027, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah said in parliament on Thursday (Sep 10).

The enhancements will take time to implement as they require legislative amendments, and the government is working out implementation details with tripartite partners, she said.

Employers also need time to manage the operational impact of the changes, added Ms Indranee, who chairs the workgroup.

She was responding to questions by Members of Parliament (MPs) on how the expanded childcare leave policy would affect the wider workforce and workplace operations.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced at the National Day Rally that parents will get up to 12 days of childcare leave each. Under the new scheme, each parent will get eight days off if they have one child, 10 days if they have two children and 12 days if they have three or more children.

This is up from the current six days off a year if the parent has a child aged six and below, or two days a year if the child is between seven and 12 years old.

The government will reimburse employers for the full duration of all child-related leave up to a cap.

The enhancements are the first set of recommendations from the workgroup, which was formed earlier this year to develop a roadmap for making marriage and parenthood more achievable.

SUPPORT FOR EMPLOYERS

Employers may use the increased government reimbursement to cover arrangements such as hiring temporary staff or recognising employees who take on extra covering responsibilities, Ms Indranee said.

The government is also studying ways to better support companies with backfilling arrangements.

“The longer-term solution to this issue is for workplaces to recognise and accept that leave for caregiving needs, such as parental leave, is now part and parcel of normal HR policy, and for them to plan and design their workplace norms and practices around this,” she said.

This could include job redesign, flexible work arrangements, short-term covering arrangements, and artificial intelligence and automation where appropriate, she added.