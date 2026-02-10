Chinatown accident: Mother regains consciousness; Indonesian Embassy offers to coordinate legal help if needed
The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore on Tuesday said that the mother remains under intensive medical care, having sustained serious injuries, including internal injuries and fractures.
SINGAPORE: The mother who was hit by a car in the recent Chinatown car accident has regained consciousness and is in stable condition in intensive care, said the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore on Tuesday (Feb 10).
In response to queries from CNA, the embassy said that the mother remains under intensive medical care at Singapore General Hospital's High Dependency Unit, having sustained serious injuries, including internal injuries and fractures.
The embassy added that her six-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12.44pm on Friday, the day of the accident, with the cause of death determined by hospital autopsy as cranio-cerebral injuries.
The Indonesian Embassy said that its representatives on Friday had met the family involved, including the husband and father of the victims, to "convey condolences and provide immediate assistance".
"The embassy has continuously accompanied the family since the day of the incident, including throughout Feb 7, 2026, and has facilitated administrative arrangements related to the handling and repatriation of the deceased child," the embassy said.
"The embassy continues to monitor the medical condition of the mother, while coordinating with SGH regarding her treatment," said the embassy.
"Although the family has expressed an intention to eventually transfer her to Indonesia for further medical care, the attending physicians have advised that she is not yet medically fit for evacuation," it added.
The Indonesian Embassy also said that it has been "in close coordination" with the Singapore Police Force to monitor the progress of the legal investigation involving the driver of the vehicle.
It added that its deputy chief of mission and staff met the family again on Monday "to convey official condolences and to coordinate further assistance, including possible facilitation of legal support should the family require it".
The police on Sunday said that the driver involved in the accident had been arrested for driving without reasonable consideration, causing death.
They earlier said the 38-year-old female car driver was assisting with investigations.
The accident took place on South Bridge Road, near the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown, around 11.50am on Friday.
Two pedestrians, a six-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman, were taken conscious to hospital, where the girl later died.
Photos and videos of the accident's aftermath were circulated on social media, depicting a man holding the girl while a woman lies on the road next to them.
Several bystanders were seen assisting the victims. In one video, a woman can be heard saying that an ambulance had been called, while others used umbrellas to shield the victims from the sun.
From January to September 2025, traffic accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities increased by 7.4 per cent to 5,765, from 5,368 in the same period in 2024.