Chinatown accident: Mother regains consciousness; Indonesian Embassy offers to coordinate legal help if needed

SINGAPORE: The mother who was hit by a car in the recent Chinatown car accident has regained consciousness and is in stable condition in intensive care, said the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore on Tuesday (Feb 10).

In response to queries from CNA, the embassy said that the mother remains under intensive medical care at Singapore General Hospital's High Dependency Unit, having sustained serious injuries, including internal injuries and fractures.

The embassy added that her six-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12.44pm on Friday, the day of the accident, with the cause of death determined by hospital autopsy as cranio-cerebral injuries.

The Indonesian Embassy said that its representatives on Friday had met the family involved, including the husband and father of the victims, to "convey condolences and provide immediate assistance".

"The embassy has continuously accompanied the family since the day of the incident, including throughout Feb 7, 2026, and has facilitated administrative arrangements related to the handling and repatriation of the deceased child," the embassy said.

"The embassy continues to monitor the medical condition of the mother, while coordinating with SGH regarding her treatment," said the embassy.

"Although the family has expressed an intention to eventually transfer her to Indonesia for further medical care, the attending physicians have advised that she is not yet medically fit for evacuation," it added.

The Indonesian Embassy also said that it has been "in close coordination" with the Singapore Police Force to monitor the progress of the legal investigation involving the driver of the vehicle.

It added that its deputy chief of mission and staff met the family again on Monday "to convey official condolences and to coordinate further assistance, including possible facilitation of legal support should the family require it".