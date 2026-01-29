CNA retains spot among top 10 brands in Singapore: YouGov report

SINGAPORE: CNA has retained its spot among Singapore's top 10 brands in YouGov's Best Brands Rankings 2026 report.

Singapore Airlines kept its place at the top of the list, which was released on Thursday (Jan 29), with Shopee and WhatsApp placing second and third respectively.

They were followed by Changi Airport, Uniqlo, FairPrice, YouTube and Google. CNA, which ranked eighth last year, came in at ninth.

According to YouGov, brands were ranked in the report based on index scores, which represent a brand's "overall brand health".

Index scores were calculated by averaging six metrics: Impression, quality, value, satisfaction, reputation and recommend – whether people would recommend the brand to others.

Singapore Airlines attained a score of 57.6, while Shopee and WhatsApp achieved scores of 52 and 49.6 respectively. CNA's score was 41.2.

On the global list, WhatsApp finished on top ahead of Samsung, YouTube, Google, Adidas, Nike, Netflix, Dettol, Colgate and Toyota, in that order.

The report was based on more than six million customer surveys conducted across 28 markets between Jan 1 and Dec 31 last year.