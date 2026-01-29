CNA retains spot among top 10 brands in Singapore: YouGov report

SINGAPORE: CNA has retained its spot among Singapore's top 10 brands in YouGov's Best Brands Rankings 2026 report.
Singapore Airlines kept its place at the top of the list, which was released on Thursday (Jan 29), with Shopee and WhatsApp placing second and third respectively.
They were followed by Changi Airport, Uniqlo, FairPrice, YouTube and Google. CNA, which ranked eighth last year, came in at ninth.
According to YouGov, brands were ranked in the report based on index scores, which represent a brand's "overall brand health".
Index scores were calculated by averaging six metrics: Impression, quality, value, satisfaction, reputation and recommend – whether people would recommend the brand to others.
Singapore Airlines attained a score of 57.6, while Shopee and WhatsApp achieved scores of 52 and 49.6 respectively. CNA's score was 41.2.
On the global list, WhatsApp finished on top ahead of Samsung, YouTube, Google, Adidas, Nike, Netflix, Dettol, Colgate and Toyota, in that order.
The report was based on more than six million customer surveys conducted across 28 markets between Jan 1 and Dec 31 last year.
The report also highlighted Singapore's top 10 most-improved brands based on their index scores, with Japan Airlines leading the way with an index score of 19.1, up from 13.2 a year earlier.
KFC placed second with 20.3, an increase from the 14.8 posted the previous year, while TikTok was third with an improved index score of 22.4, up from 18.2.
YouGov had previously said that some prominent brands with a strong presence in Singapore may not make the top 10 because a "presence does not always equate to familiarity or strong brand health".
In addition, some brands may resonate more with certain demographic groups, such as younger adults or specific income groups, which can affect the overall ranking.
The global online research data and analytics technology firm added that its report is not based on one-time surveys.
"(A brand's) score is an average calculated over a period of time, and the data represents the adult population of Singapore," it said.
"The sample is weighted by age, gender and income groups to ensure a national representation of Singapore."