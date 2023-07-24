Mother and her 2 children, students among suspects arrested in anti-drug operation

SINGAPORE: A mother and her two children were among 106 people arrested in a recent islandwide drug bust, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Monday (Jul 24).

Controlled drugs with an estimated street value of S$17,200 (US$12,930) were seized in the operation, which took place from Jul 10 to Jul 18 and covered areas such as Boon Lay, Jurong, Sengkang, Tampines and Yishun.

The youngest person arrested in the operation was a 15-year-old girl, and the oldest was a 73-year-old man.

The haul comprised 223g of cannabis, 54g of heroin, 41g of Ice, 2g of psilocybin mushrooms with spores, 1g of ketamine, five Ecstasy tablets, seven LSD stamps, two bottles of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and 27 nitrazepam tablets.

MOTHER AND TWO CHILDREN ARRESTED

On Jul 13, CNB officers arrested a 57-year-old woman, her daughter aged 25 and son aged 21, in a Woodlands residential unit for suspected drug abuse.

The officers searched the unit and recovered drug paraphernalia.

Two children, aged three and four, were in the unit. They were later placed in the custody of their next-of-kin.