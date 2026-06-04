Category A COE premium climbs to near eight-month high at S$126,009

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (Jun 4), with the Category A price rising to its highest level in nearly eight months.

Premiums for Category A cars - those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp closed at S$126,009 (US$98,100), up 1.43 per cent from S$124,229 in the previous exercise.

The last time the Category A premium exceeded S$126,000 was in October 2025, when it hit a record S$128,105.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell 1.94 per cent to S$126,989 from S$129,501, narrowing the difference with Category A to just S$980.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose 1.93 per cent to S$94,000 from S$92,223 in the previous tender.

Motorcycle premiums saw the largest percentage increase, closing 3.21 per cent higher at S$10,000 from S$9,689 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but are used mainly for large cars, fell 0.77 per cent to S$129,000 from S$130,000.

A total of 4,920 bids were received, with a quota of 3,215 COEs available.