Category A COE premium climbs to near eight-month high at S$126,009
The last time the Category A premium exceeded S$126,000 was in October 2025, when it hit a record S$128,105.
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (Jun 4), with the Category A price rising to its highest level in nearly eight months.
Premiums for Category A cars - those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp closed at S$126,009 (US$98,100), up 1.43 per cent from S$124,229 in the previous exercise.
The last time the Category A premium exceeded S$126,000 was in October 2025, when it hit a record S$128,105.
Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell 1.94 per cent to S$126,989 from S$129,501, narrowing the difference with Category A to just S$980.
COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose 1.93 per cent to S$94,000 from S$92,223 in the previous tender.
Motorcycle premiums saw the largest percentage increase, closing 3.21 per cent higher at S$10,000 from S$9,689 in the last exercise.
Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but are used mainly for large cars, fell 0.77 per cent to S$129,000 from S$130,000.
A total of 4,920 bids were received, with a quota of 3,215 COEs available.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday urged buyers and dealers to be "prudent" in bidding for COEs, noting that premiums remain elevated.
"This reflects sustained demand, including from the recent Car Expo," LTA said.
Registrations of electric heavy goods vehicles and e-buses have also picked up since January, LTA noted, adding that this could be due to increasing take-up of the Heavy Vehicle Zero Emissions Scheme.