COE premiums mainly rise, Category B crosses S$129,000 to hit six-month high

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (May 20), except for Category A prices, which fell for the first time after six consecutive increases.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose 2.59 per cent to S$129,501 (US$101,075) from S$126,236, representing a six-month high. The last time such premiums crossed the S$129,000 mark was in November last year, when Category B closed at S$129,890.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums fell 0.45 per cent to close at S$124,229, down from S$124,790 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, climbed 5.42 per cent to S$92,223 from S$87,479 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,689, up 2.51 per cent from S$9,452 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, closed at S$130,000, up 1.8 per cent from S$127,700.

A total of 5,244 bids were received, with a quota of 3,180 COEs available.