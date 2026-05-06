COE prices up across the board, Category A nears S$125,000

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher across all categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (May 6).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$124,790 (US$98,150), up 1.45 per cent from S$123,010 in the last exercise - the sixth straight increase.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose by 4.33 per cent to S$126,236 from S$121,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, closed 4.76 per cent higher at S$87,479, compared to S$83,501 in the previous bidding exercise.

This is the largest increase in percentage terms in this exercise and also the sixth consecutive increase in Category C premiums.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,452, up 1.74 per cent from S$9,290 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose by 2.16 per cent to S$127,700 from S$125,002.

A total of 5,042 bids were received, with a quota of 3,260 COEs available.