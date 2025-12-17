COE prices close mixed; Category A rises to S$109,501

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Dec 17).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$109,501, up 3.9 per cent from S$105,413 in the last exercise.

This is the first increase in the Category A price since it reached a record high of S$128,105 in October before falling again.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell 7.1 per cent, to S$115,102 from S$123,900.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose 0.7 per cent to S$77,003 from S$76,501 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,081, down 2.5 per cent from S$8,289 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but usually end up being used mainly for large cars, fell 3.3 per cent to S$119,000 from S$123,000.

A total of 4,109 bids were received, with a quota of 3,219 COEs available.