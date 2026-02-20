'No budget, so no choice': Coffee shop toilet grant sees mixed response amid cash flow, space concerns

SINGAPORE: When coffee shop owner Ben Leem renovated his premises last month, he decided it was time to give the toilet a facelift too.

After being fined and issued demerit points by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for failing to meet toilet cleanliness standards, he knew he had to do something or risk incurring heavier penalties.

“This was one of the big reasons why we (decided to renovate the toilet). We knew the authorities would just keep coming back,” said the 48-year-old owner of Coffee Sense at 181 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5.

“The toilet was not very dirty but there’s only so much we can do for the maintenance,” he said, adding that the coffee shop had not been renovated since he took over a decade ago.

Despite washing the toilet twice daily, the heavy usage had taken its toll. Tiles were damaged, stains persisted and explanations fell on deaf ears during inspections.

"We tend to use stronger cleaning agents to wash it, so some of it can be corrosive, which might have damaged the tiles," he said. "So that particular piece of tile was damaged, but no matter how much we tried to explain, to them it was just mould or a stain, and we should do something about it."