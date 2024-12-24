Two teenagers arrested after bicycles left on Commonwealth Avenue

SINGAPORE: Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to an incident where several bicycles were left on a main road in Queenstown, the police said on Tuesday (Dec 24).

The bicycles were left in a row on Commonwealth Avenue, with one bike occupying each lane of the three-lane road in the early hours of Friday, a photo shared by Facebook page ROADS.sg showed.

The police confirmed to CNA that a report was lodged over the incident and that they had arrested the two boys, aged 15 and 16, on Monday in relation to the case.

"The case is classified as (one involving a) rash act with common intention and investigations are ongoing," added the police.

According to the tip-off ROADS.sg received about the incident, which was submitted by a Geraldine Lim, the obstructions were encountered in front of a bus stop near Queens Condominium at about 2am on Friday.

The unexpected sight forced the driver of a private-hire vehicle to jam on his brakes, causing his passenger to spill some takeaway food, said the post.

The driver managed to remove two of the bicycles from the road but could not get to the last one before a taxi slammed into it.

According to Ms Lim, the driver of the taxi drove off without stopping to check what he had hit, "probably in shock".