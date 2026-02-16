'Little hands, big hearts': How a young family's community projects are inspiring others

SINGAPORE: When seven-year-old Kaizen See and nine-year-old Kay See learnt about the deadly fire at Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong, they knew that they wanted to help in any way they could.

But when they realised that many others were already rallying to support the victims, the siblings decided to channel their efforts into raising awareness about the importance of fire safety in Singapore.

The children designed a poster to educate residents about the dos and don’ts of using electrical sockets, such as keeping wires neat and avoiding the overloading of plugs.

This poster will be displayed on digital screens in HDB lift lobbies across Nee Soon town council estates.

They also organised a visit to Yishun Fire Station with seven other families, where they presented care packs and handmade gifts to officers on duty.

The children told CNA on Sunday (Feb 15) that this was their first “mission” of their community initiative, Little Hands, Big Hearts, which the family embarked on after securing about S$5,000 in funding from the Our Singapore Fund.

Since it was introduced in 2016, Our Singapore Fund has supported over 800 ground-up projects.