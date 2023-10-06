Logistics company fined S$240,000 after accident leaves worker with amputated leg

SINGAPORE: Logistics company Hoy San Stevedoring was fined S$240,000 (US$175,535) under the Workplace Safety and Health Act after a worker was hit by a forklift in 2020.

The worker had to have his leg amputated, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a news release on Friday (Oct 6).

On Jul 21, 2020, the injured worker was walking into the operational area of a wharf when his co-worker was using a forklift to unload and pick up boxes of lifting gears outside a warehouse.

"From the operational area, the injured worker observed the first load of steel coils being lifted by a vessel crane towards the wharf," MOM said. "He took out his mobile phone and intended to take a photograph of the lifting operation when he was hit by the forklift."

The injured worker was taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with an open fracture on his foot. He underwent a below-the-knee surgery to have his right lower limb amputated.

In its investigations, MOM found that Hoy San Stevedoring failed to properly conduct a risk assessment to identify the risks associated with the work that employees were exposed to. The firm also did not implement the necessary measures to control the identified risks.

At the same time, the company did not put in place a traffic management plan to address the risk of employees being struck with forklifts used for the work activities.

Last month, MOM said that falls from height, collapse or failure of structures and equipment and vehicular incidents were the top three causes of workplace fatalities in the first half of 2023.

Vehicular incidents were also one of the most common causes in 2022.