More workers in manufacturing, construction sectors suffered major injuries in the first half of 2023: MOM
Incidents in the manufacturing and construction industries accounted for more than half of the major injuries reported in the first half of this year.
SINGAPORE: The number of major injuries reported in the manufacturing and construction sectors increased in the first half of 2023, even as the annualised major injuries rate held steady, according to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) latest Workplace Safety and Health report.
There were 87 major injuries in the manufacturing industry, compared with 62 in the second half of last year. In the construction sector, there were 80 major injuries, up from 73 in the last six months of 2022, the report said on Thursday (Sep 28).
Out of the top seven sectors, one other sector – marine – saw an increase in the number of major injuries, from five to 12.
Fewer major injuries were reported in other industries – including transportation and storage as well as accommodation and food services – bringing the total number to 311, down from 316 in the second half of 2022.
The annualised major injury rate remained stable at 17.2 per 100,000 workers for the first half of 2023, compared with 17.3 in the second half of last year.
Within the manufacturing sector, 38 fatal and major injuries came from metalworking, up from 18 incidents between July and December last year.
MOM said it will prioritise targeted inspections to detect and deter breaches in metalworking. A demerit point system will also take effect in the manufacturing sector from October.
In the construction sector, 58 fatal and major injuries were reported from "smaller scale works" such as addition and alteration works, renovation and facility management in the first half of this year. This is higher than the 48 recorded in the previous six-month period.
The ministry said it will work with relevant agencies to enhance safety standards for contractors involved in smaller-scale construction activities.
CAUSES OF INJURY
Type A incidents, which have a higher risk of fatality, accounted for 38 per cent of all major injuries in the first half of the year. Type A incidents include falls from height and vehicular-related incidents.
Common root causes of these injuries included inadequate fall prevention measures, unsafe worker behaviour and inadequate traffic management plans, said MOM.
Type B accidents, such as slips, trips and falls or machinery incidents, made up 62 per cent of major injuries. They may be caused by a lack of machine guarding, failure to provide anti-slip footwear or a lack of safety measures to manage the flow of goods, among other reasons.
MOM said the occupational diseases incidence rate increased to 37.2 per 100,000 workers in the first six months of 2023, up from 29.7 in the second half of last year.
“This increase was driven by the rise in reported noise-induced deafness cases due to ongoing enhanced workplace health surveillance efforts, which heightened awareness of reporting amongst doctors and employers and expanded the surveillance footprint,” the ministry said.
WORKPLACE FATALITY RATE
There were 14 workplace deaths in the first half of this year – a figure that was previously reported. This is slightly lower than the 18 deaths recorded in the second half of last year.
The annualised fatal injury rate also dropped in the first half of this year to 0.8 per 100,000 workers from 1.3 in the second half of last year.
“The improvements reflect the positive outcomes from the heightened safety period,” MOM said in a press release. The heightened safety period started in September last year and ended on May 31 this year.
“This also places Singapore back on track towards meeting our WSH2028 aspirations of a fatality rate below 1.0 per 100,000 workers.
“Based on our safety performance in the past three years, Singapore comes after the top four OECD countries,” the ministry said. The three-year average fatality rate is 1.1 per 100,000 workers.
But MOM also said every death is one too many. "Every fatality is a tragedy and there is a personal cost to the families. We will do what we can to bring the fatality rate down," the ministry added.
In the first half of 2023, falls from height, collapse or failure of structures and equipment and vehicular incidents were the top three causes of workplace fatalities.
The sectors that recorded the most workplace deaths were construction as well as transportation and storage.
MOM said it has started an enforcement operation from September to October that will cover high-risk sectors, focusing on vehicular safety and other areas of concern.