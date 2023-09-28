More workers in manufacturing, construction sectors suffered major injuries in the first half of 2023: MOM

SINGAPORE: The number of major injuries reported in the manufacturing and construction sectors increased in the first half of 2023, even as the annualised major injuries rate held steady, according to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) latest Workplace Safety and Health report.

There were 87 major injuries in the manufacturing industry, compared with 62 in the second half of last year. In the construction sector, there were 80 major injuries, up from 73 in the last six months of 2022, the report said on Thursday (Sep 28).

Out of the top seven sectors, one other sector – marine – saw an increase in the number of major injuries, from five to 12.

Fewer major injuries were reported in other industries – including transportation and storage as well as accommodation and food services – bringing the total number to 311, down from 316 in the second half of 2022.

The annualised major injury rate remained stable at 17.2 per 100,000 workers for the first half of 2023, compared with 17.3 in the second half of last year.