Construction worker dies after accident during cable pulling works in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE: A construction worker died after an accident during cable pulling works in Pasir Ris on Sunday (Sep 24).

The fatal workplace incident happened along Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1 on Sunday at about 2.15pm, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in response to CNA’s query on Wednesday.

An Indian national construction worker was performing cable pulling works when a steel stand that was supporting a cable drum gave way, causing a steel bar to hit him, said MOM.

Cable pulling involves moving wires or cables from one place to another to install a connection while a cable drum is a cylindrical reel used to transport coiled wires and cables.

The 34-year-old was taken to Changi General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the ministry added.

The worker was employed by Alliance E&C. The occupier of the work site is Hong Hock Global.

MOM has instructed the occupier to stop all cable laying works at the work site and is investigating the incident.

“As a general safety measure, the cable drum and its supporting structure must be stable and secured during cabling works,” MOM said.

Earlier this month, two construction workers died in separate workplace accidents at Land Transport Authority (LTA) worksites on Sep 15 and Sep 16.

A total of 14 workplace deaths were reported to MOM from January to June this year.