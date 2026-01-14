Cordlife's cord blood banking licence renewed for another year

SINGAPORE: Cordlife's cord blood and human tissue banking service licences have been renewed, the company announced on Wednesday (Jan 14).

The company's cord blood banking service licence was renewed for a year, while its human tissue banking service licence was renewed for two years.

In a media release, Cordlife said it welcomes the Ministry of Health's (MOH) decision, which extends the two licences from Wednesday until 2027 and 2028.

"The licence renewal comes with conditions that were already imposed in November last year, including those relating to storage, retrieval nd disposal of existing cord blood units, and facilitating client-requested transfers," Cordlife said.

In November 2025, Cordlife was ordered to stop collecting, testing, processing or storing new cord blood, and was only permitted to maintain the storage of existing units and perform limited actions, including facilitating the transfer of existing units to other cord blood banks, and the disposal of existing units in accordance with the instructions of its clients.

Then, MOH said the imposed conditions will remain in force even if Cordlife’s licence is renewed for one year in January 2026, and until the company "demonstrates the ability to consistently meet the regulatory requirements for cord blood banking services".

Cordlife's share price jumped 18 per cent at the open on Wednesday, rising from $0.127 to S$0.15.