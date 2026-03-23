Singapore’s core inflation rises to 1.4% in February, highest since December 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore's core inflation rose to 1.4 per cent year-on-year in February, up from 1 per cent in January, official data released on Monday (Mar 23) showed.

The figure is the highest since December 2024.

This is largely due to higher inflation in services, food and retail and other goods, partly reflecting seasonal effects associated with the Chinese New Year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a joint media release.

On a month-on-month basis, core prices - which exclude accommodation and private transport - increased by 0.5 per cent in February.

Overall inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index-All Items, fell to 1.2 per cent in February from 1.4 per cent in January, due to lower accommodation and private transport inflation that more than offset higher core inflation.

On a month-on-month basis, overall inflation - which excludes non-consumption expenditures such as purchases of houses, shares and other financial assets and income taxes - increased by 0.6 per cent in February.