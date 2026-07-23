Singapore’s core inflation rises to 1.6% in June, driven by higher prices of food, retail goods and services

SECTORS

Official data released on Thursday showed that food inflation rose from 1.8 per cent in May to 2.1 per cent in June as the prices of both non-cooked food and food services increased at a faster pace.

Services inflation increased from 1.3 per cent to 1.5 per cent due to larger increases in airfares and holiday expenses. The June school holidays started on May 29 and ended on Jun 27.

Accommodation inflation edged up from 0.5 per cent to 0.6 per cent in June due to a faster pickup in housing rents, while retail and other goods inflation increased from 1.6 per cent in May to 1.7 per cent in June on the back of larger increases in the prices of both furniture and other recreational goods.

Private transport inflation dipped from 8.6 per cent in May to 8.4 per cent in June because of a smaller increase in petrol prices.

Electricity and gas prices fell at a slower pace (from -3 per cent in May to -2.9 per cent in June) due to a smaller decline in electricity prices.

MAS and MTI noted that the regulated electricity tariff for each quarter is set based on the average natural gas prices in the first two and a half months of the preceding quarter, among other factors.

"Hence, higher global energy prices over the period of April to mid-June 2026 will only be reflected in the regulated electricity tariff in the third quarter of 2026, starting from July."

Meanwhile, average prices in the Open Electricity Market fell at a slower pace in June compared to May, resulting in a smaller decline in the electricity CPI, said the authorities.