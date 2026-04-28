Corruption cases fall to 68 in 2025, lowest on record: CPIB report

SINGAPORE: The number of new corruption cases fell to 68 in 2025, the lowest since records began in 2010, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said on Tuesday (Apr 28).

This is seven fewer than the 75 cases recorded the previous year. According to its annual report released on Tuesday, the bureau also received 160 corruption-related reports in 2025, compared with 177 the year before.

A report is registered for investigation if the information received is pursuable, said the agency.

"This is determined by the quality of the relevant information provided," it added.

Investigative enquiries and intelligence probes by CPIB also uncovered further information that allowed a higher percentage of reports to be registered for investigation, the anti-graft agency said.