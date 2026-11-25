SINGAPORE: A quiet morning at the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay was shattered by loud explosions on Wednesday (Nov 25).

A drone was seen dropping two “explosive devices” near an exercise class, leaving six participants sprawled on the ground at the Esplanade’s forecourt.

Seconds later, an assailant rushed in and began “stabbing” each of them before fleeing into the lower concourse of the mall and continuing to attack others.

The violence escalated as two gunmen armed with rifles emerged from opposite ends of the mall and opened fire, causing further casualties.

The scenes were part of Exercise Heartbeat, a joint counterterrorism and emergency preparedness exercise organised by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at the Esplanade on Wednesday.