CPF Board rolls out safety switch, trusted contact notifications to curb scams

SINGAPORE: The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board on Monday (Feb 2) launched two anti-scam measures to combat evolving scam tactics.

Called the trusted contact notification service and CPF safety switch, the new measures build on existing anti-scam safeguards in place for members.

These include a default online CPF daily withdrawal limit of S$2,000 (US$1,600) for members aged 55 and above, the use of biometrics for online nominations and a 12-hour cooling period for increases to daily online withdrawal limits.

The CPF safety switch enables members aged 55 and above to immediately secure their CPF accounts if they suspect they have been scammed.

It is a protective measure designed to immediately stop any unintended monetary outflows and prevent the loss of personal information if a member’s Singpass is compromised, said the CPF Board.

Upon activation, it will disable access to online services on the CPF website and mobile app, stop in-progress withdrawals and prevent all future withdrawals from the member’s CPF account.

Disbursements to the member’s registered bank account will also be stopped.

However, incoming CPF contributions and recurring housing or insurance payments will not be affected, so that members’ CPF savings stay protected while minimising disruptions to their daily lives.

The trusted contact notification service allows CPF members aged 21 and above to nominate two trusted contacts who will receive copies of notifications sent to the member after important transactions, such as CPF lump sum withdrawals for immediate retirement needs.

Currently, members are notified through their registered contact channels when they perform such transactions.

“This optional service provides members with an additional safeguard by enabling someone they trust, such as a family member, to help spot suspicious transactions and intervene promptly,” the CPF Board said.

If trusted contacts suspect that the member has fallen victim to a scam, they are encouraged to advise the member to alert the bank to freeze affected accounts, reset their Singpass, lodge a police report, inform the CPF Board and activate the CPF safety switch.

To activate the safety switch, eligible members can call the CPF hotline at 1800-227-1188. The switch can only be deactivated in person at a CPF service centre or by calling the hotline during operating hours.

Members who do not intend to make withdrawals in the short term can safeguard their CPF accounts against scams by activating the CPF withdrawal lock. which instantly sets the daily withdrawal limit to S$0.

In the first half of 2025, there were 19,665 cases of scams reported in Singapore, with losses amounting to S$456.4 million.

The CPF Board said it will continue to review and enhance its suite of anti-scam measures to help members safeguard their CPF savings.

"We will also continue collaborating with banks and other government agencies to monitor the evolving scams landscape."

Members who receive calls or WhatsApp messages claiming to be from the CPF Board should stop and verify their legitimacy, as scammers are known to use tactics such as accusing victims of being involved in crimes and automated voice recordings.

Calls from the CPF Board are only made from 6227 1188, it added.