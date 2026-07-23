'The spark that starts a fire': Why anonymous tip-offs matter in Singapore's fight against corruption
Last year, about 35 per cent of corruption-related reports received by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau were anonymous, while nearly a quarter of investigations stemmed from anonymous tip-offs.
SINGAPORE: It began with an anonymous tip-off back in 2012 about a football match that was allegedly going to be fixed, with bribes amounting to under S$10,000.
Acting on the information, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) officers moved quickly. Within a day, they arrested a foreign referee and a local match fixer before a ball was even kicked in the LionsXII-Sarawak FA match.
The operation 14 years ago, which also involved middlemen from neighbouring countries, remains one of CPIB Assistant Director Desmond Lim's clearest examples of how a single report can stop corruption in its tracks.
Today, anonymous reporting continues to play a key role in Singapore's anti-corruption efforts.
Last year, about 35 per cent of corruption-related reports received by CPIB were anonymous, while nearly a quarter of investigations stemmed from anonymous tip-offs.
Mr Lim, who heads the bureau's Financial Investigation Branch, said such reports are often the crucial first step in uncovering offences that would otherwise remain hidden.
“We always call corruption ‘a victimless crime’. Being victimless means generally nobody will come to knock on our door and say, ‘there is this offence committed on me’ or something like that,” he said, in an interview at the bureau’s headquarters in Lengkok Bahru.
“Both the giver and receiver of the bribe are complicit. They won’t come forward.”
The biggest challenge for the CPIB is to get that first piece of information to kickstart an investigation, something Mr Lim called “the spark that starts a fire”, without which investigators would be “working in the dark”. This includes those that come from anonymous sources.
ANONYMOUS COMPLAINTS
The CPIB looks into anonymous reports with the same seriousness as other kinds of complaints to ensure that no information is missed, said Mr Lim.
These reports can come via email, the hotline that is manned round-the-clock, through the CPIB website, or in physical letters.
“For people making a report, we provide a certain protection for them. Under Section 36 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, informants are actually being protected. Their identity will not be disclosed,” said Mr Lim.
“We hope that’s something that gives them the confidence and the courage to come forward.”
He acknowledged that people may still fear reprisals, such as at the workplace, if they make reports against their company.
Nevertheless, such individuals are best placed to call out corrupt activities, as they are in close proximity to potential offenders, said Mr Lim.
Their suspicions may be aroused, for instance, if they observe that questionable business decisions are being made or that a person’s lifestyle does not seem to be commensurate with his or her salary, he said.
Despite the CPIB welcoming anonymous reports, the bureau still hopes complainants are willing to share as many details as they can.
“When making a report, of course we hope that the public provides us with as much information as possible, because the more details they are able to provide us, the better. With them, we will know where to look, who to look at and what to look at,” said Mr Lim.
This includes details such as where and when the alleged corruption occurred, the identities and roles of those involved, and the bribes involved and how it was transacted.
Cases are kept confidential to protect those being investigated, as it could be stressful for them and their families, said Mr Lim.
“In general, we try to keep our investigations confidential. For most cases, I would say, we will not make it publicly known,” he said.
The CPIB’s role is to look at the facts and evidence and find the truth, and not necessarily to seek out wrongdoing, said Mr Lim.
“If there is nothing being done, we, in a way, clear the name of those whom we are investigating,” he said.
CPIB investigations are typically completed within a year. But more complex ones, such as those with money laundering or overseas elements, could take up to three years, added Mr Lim.
FALSE REPORTING
Mr Lim cautioned against using anonymous reports as a tool for malice, emphasising that the CPIB takes false reporting seriously.
“We have a complaint assessment process that actually acts as a natural filter,” he said, sharing that investigators look at the reliability, credibility and pursuability of complaints.
To prevent people from abusing the system, when the CPIB discovers that someone has made a false report, the protections offered under the Prevention of Corruption Act may be lifted, and the bureau may take legal action against that individual, he said.
“There are times where it might just be something they heard. It might not be fully accurate. We won’t take any action towards those complainants. But there are definitely times where we can see that it’s malicious,” said Mr Lim.
He recalled a private sector case he handled where a man claimed he had given bribes to his sister, who had also taken bribes from another of their sisters.
After looking through the evidence, however, investigators found that there was no such occurrence.
“The person in the end admitted that actually he was just angry with his sister and came forward to make the report. We did charge him for giving false information,” said Mr Lim.
Mr Lim said that the private sector forms “a high percentage” of the cases handled by CPIB, adding that the construction sector is a key sector where a “bulk of the cases” come from.
The amounts involved vary quite significantly, as offenders can range from workers on the construction site to the executives who are giving out the contracts and handling the tenders, he said.
NO AMOUNT TOO SMALL
The CPIB applies the same standards and conducts all investigations without fear or favour, said Mr Lim.
“No matter who the person is … we will investigate. It’s not dependent on even the amount of money involved,” he said.
The smallest amount in a case he handled was S$5, he recalled.
A foreign worker who was caught littering had tried to offer the National Environment Agency enforcement officers the amount one Sunday evening.
“The thought did cross my mind, ‘okay, my whole team has to get to work because of S$5’,” said Mr Lim.
“But it's part of our job, and we just have to do it.”
Mr Lim added that CPIB officers also remain professional despite the public pressure they may receive, especially with the rise of social media where comments and criticism often appear.
“I think to a certain extent, when there are negative comments about our officers, definitely they might feel affected,” he said, adding that they remain focused on working their cases and try not to let such external pressure impact them.
Mr Lim shared that beyond looking at numbers and accounts, a significant part of their job that is not often seen or known is the human element.
“Other than documentary evidence, a lot of our work is also about engaging our subjects, talking to them, interviewing them. That’s a very interesting portion that I did not expect before I joined CPIB,” said the 17-year CPIB veteran.
Due to the highly confidential nature of the job, Mr Lim is unable to share much about his work with family and friends. However, he has a strong support network.
His team is close-knit and constantly communicates, catching up after a day of operations to talk about their experiences and also share pointers.
At home, his wife, who works in the private sector, is understanding and supportive, especially when he has to clock long hours at work. “She understood the job even before we got married,” said Mr Lim.
As for his children, he sums up his job in a way they can best understand.
“I catch greedy people,” he said.