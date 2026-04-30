Crocodile spotted near Keppel Bay, NParks monitoring situation

The animal is likely to be an estuarine crocodile, a species known to inhabit both the Straits of Johor and the Singapore Strait, How Choon Beng, group director of wildlife management at the National Parks Board (NParks), said on Thursday.

Mr How added that NParks is monitoring the situation and has placed advisory signs in the vicinity to warn the public to exercise caution near the water’s edge.

"We have also shared advisories with relevant stakeholders to exercise caution when planning any water activities," said Mr How.

Members of the public are advised to stay calm and back away if they encounter a crocodile, and not approach, provoke or feed the animal. They should also adhere strictly to safety signs and instructions on the ground.

The public may also contact NParks at 1800-476-1600 to report any encounters.

Earlier this year, water activities at Sentosa's Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches were suspended for a week after a crocodile was spotted in the waters off Sentosa Cove on Jan 31.

Five days after the first reported sighting around Sentosa's waters, a crocodile was also spotted in the waters near Changi Naval Base, though it was unclear if it was the same creature.