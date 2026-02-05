Changi Naval Base steps up monitoring after crocodile sighting in waters

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Navy has stepped up monitoring after a crocodile was detected in the waters near Changi Naval Base.

In a Facebook post late on Wednesday (Feb 4), the navy said the 9th Flotilla were alerted to the crocodile in waters near the base and the animal "stayed briefly before returning to the Singapore Strait".

"Our base teams have also stepped up monitoring, and are working closely with the relevant authorities," the navy added. "Please stay alert and safe if you are around the coastal area."

This comes five days after the first reported crocodile sighting around Sentosa's waters to date, although it remains unclear if it was the same crocodile.

Water activities such as swimming and kayaking were suspended at Sentosa's Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches as a precautionary measure following the crocodile sighting, causing concern and disappointment among beachgoers over the weekend.

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) and the National Parks Board (NParks) had said that it was alerted to the animal last Saturday.

This marked the first reported crocodile sighting in Sentosa’s waters to date, and it was reportedly seen again on Sunday in the waters off Marina South Pier.

The Singapore Land Authority on Sunday also advised members of the public, in a Facebook post, to avoid water activities at St John’s, Seringat, Lazarus and Kusu Islands until further notice.

In 2023, a nearly 3m-long saltwater crocodile was put down due to public safety concerns. It had been sighted on a beach at Marina East Drive and later found near East Coast Park.

Then-Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said the crocodile had been assessed to pose a “significant risk” to public safety.