No further sightings of crocodile at Sentosa; suspension of water activities lifted

SINGAPORE: Water activities at Sentosa have resumed after the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said on Sunday (Feb 8) that there had been no further sightings of a crocodile near the island.

The crocodile was first spotted in the waters off Sentosa Cove on Jan 31, and the activities were suspended at Sentosa's Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches as a precautionary measure following the sighting.

This caused concern and disappointment among beachgoers.

SDC has since been conducting daily surveillance and coordinated patrols with the National Parks Board (NParks), said an SDC spokesperson.

"Based on the current assessment, water activities, including swimming, kayaking and organised events, can resume with immediate effect," the spokesperson added.

Members of the public are, however, advised to adhere strictly to safety signage and instructions on the ground and to report any sightings of or encounters with a crocodile to NParks' Animal Response Centre.

The spokesperson said that SDC will continue to work closely with relevant authorities to ensure public safety, adding that it will take further action if the situation changes.