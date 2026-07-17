NParks to expand crow shooting operations to more districts after culling over 500 birds

SINGAPORE: After culling more than 500 crows since the start of shooting operations in March, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Friday (Jul 17) that it would progressively expand the initiative to more districts.

They include Bukit Panjang, Marine Parade and Tanah Merah, said NParks, citing factors such as the presence of large numbers of crows, site suitability to conduct crow shooting safely and crow aversion to traps.

Due to an increase in crow-related feedback and attacks, shooting operations in nine districts - Bishan, Jurong, Kranji, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun - started on Mar 24.



"More than 500 crows have been culled through this method," said Mr How Choon Beng, NParks' group director of wildlife management on Friday.