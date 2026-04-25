What lies behind Singapore’s crow problem? For one thing, maybe the tray return scheme

SINGAPORE: The mandatory tray return scheme, and the way it has been managed, could be one reason for the crow population increase in Singapore, according to a conservation expert.

Authorities began encouraging diners to return their trays and crockery in 2020. This became mandatory in 2021. At about the same time, the number of crow-related complaints started to rise.

And that is no coincidence, thinks Nature Society Singapore assistant director of conservation Albert Liu. “We continue to have hawker centres and coffee shops placing tray returns at the edge of (dining spaces), so open … to the birds,” he observed.

“If we can control the way we manage food waste — how we do our tray returns — there’ll be (fewer) crows in due time.”

About 15,000 complaints about crows were filed last year, triple the number in 2020. More people are also being attacked; over 2,000 cases were reported last year, up from more than 460 cases in 2020.