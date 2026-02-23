Crow shooting to resume in Singapore as attacks swell

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) will resume crow shooting operations from the second half of March, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said on Monday (Feb 23), following discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Crow shooting operations were discontinued in 2020 following incidents in which pellets, from shotguns wielded by auxiliary police officers, struck nearby homes.

Since then, however, other measures to manage the crow population - including the trapping and removal of crows, the removal of crow nests, and stepped-up efforts to reduce human sources of food - have proven inadequate on their own, said Mr Chee.

“In 2025 alone, the Municipal Services Office received about 15,000 crow-related feedback, three times more than in 2020,” he said, adding that reports of crow attacks have also increased by fourfold to more than 2,000 cases over the same period.

“If the crow population continues to grow, it will affect the safety of our residents, as there will be more and more crow-related attacks.

“I have therefore asked NParks to bring back shooting as one of the measures to reduce the crow population in Singapore.”