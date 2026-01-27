77-year-old man fined for freeing crows, disrupting NParks' trapping operation

SINGAPORE: A 77-year-old man was riding in a bus when he saw a bird trap that was set up by the National Parks Board (NParks) for crow population management. He later cut the cable ties securing the trap and released three crows.

Tan See Chee was fined S$500 (US$394) by a court on Tuesday (Jan 27) for one count of mischief by an act that disrupted a public agency's function.

In sentencing, the judge said she considered the "limited damage" caused, as well as the voluntary compensation of about S$370 that he had made.

This included compensation of S$20 per released crow, the price per trapped bird that NParks paid its vendor.

The prosecutor noted that NParks is the lead agency for the management of wildlife. It manages animal populations using a "multi-pronged approach", which includes trapping and removal methods.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Heng said house crows are an invasive non-native species in Singapore and pose a threat to local biodiversity.

They are also very protective of their young and may attack if they feel threatened. Crows can also cause noise disturbances and soil the area with their droppings or while feeding.

Ms Heng said that NParks removed more than 12,000 crow nests and 20,000 crows from urban hotspots islandwide between 2024 and 2025. Despite this, there was an increase in crow-related feedback between 2023 and 2025.