Crunch time comes long before showtime for NDP 2023 multimedia team

"Before the show day, we will all be scrambling. We'll be very busy doing all the changes, updates, amendments,” said 3WO Goh, who is also the assistant chief trainer in the army’s Engineer Unit Training Centre.

“We will all be very excited to see the actual corrections and work done on Saturday, and we sort of enjoy the show, but we also have our fingers crossed to make sure nothing goes wrong."

Saturdays are the days on which NDP rehearsals have been held, drawing many to the city centre to catch a glimpse of perennial crowd favourites, such as the Red Lions skydiving team and fireworks display.

The NDP veteran shared that since this year's multimedia committee is larger than previous years, good delegation of roles and responsibilities has gone a long way.

BRINGING THE ACTION CLOSER TO THE CROWD

One of those bringing the action in the skies closer to home and onto the jumbotrons at the Padang is Third Sergeant Kanthawat Akarawatcharakiat, a camera operator for the parade.