Cyclist shot in restricted forested area: Illegal trails may have formed over past years, says cycling body

The federation’s vice president (mountain bike) Faroz Marzoki said mountain bikers should be aware of prohibited areas and follow the rules and regulations when taking part in trail activities.

Riders can check with the National Parks Board (NParks) or the SCF if they are unsure whether a cycling trail is sanctioned or not, he added.

“I will always be clear. I will say this is not right. You shouldn't go here. This is where you should stick to,” said Mr Faroz.

He also encouraged cyclists to carry their mobile phones to remain contactable, and ride with a buddy whenever possible.

Singapore’s nature reserves are popular cycling destinations for mountain bike enthusiasts, he noted, adding that many cyclists with military experience from serving National Service like himself make use of their navigation skills to explore rustic areas and enjoy wildlife sightings.

However, he said the injured cyclist may not have been aware of signs demarcating the location of permitted routes as new trails form over time, with some bypassing the locations where signs are placed.

Mr Faroz said that efforts are ongoing by the SCF to educate enthusiasts on proper trail etiquette, locations of signages, including a trail map that informs any visitors to the nature reserves about areas restricted to the public.

Designated trails are located near shelters equipped with first aid devices like automated external defibrillators, and are accessible to first responders in case of emergencies, he added.

DIFFICULT TO FENCE OFF NATURE

As mountain bike trails are often found in rugged terrain and nature reserves, guides and instructors said it is difficult to set up warning signs at every entry point.