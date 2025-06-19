Cyclist shot in restricted forested area: Illegal trails may have formed over past years, says cycling body
The injured cyclist may not have been aware of signs demarcating the location of permitted routes as new trails pop up over time, said the Singapore Cycling Federation.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s cycling governing body has urged riders to stay on designated trails and follow safety guidelines, after a cyclist suffered a gunshot wound on Sunday (Jun 15) while riding in a restricted forested area near Nee Soon Range.
Illegal trails might have formed over the years as people deviated from designated routes, while a lack of clear signs may have contributed to unauthorised entry, said the Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF).
The incident happened within the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, between the Upper Seletar and Upper Peirce reservoirs. It was near where the Singapore Armed Forces was conducting a live-firing exercise.
The police said on Wednesday that the 42-year-old cyclist is now under investigation for wilful trespass.
The federation’s vice president (mountain bike) Faroz Marzoki said mountain bikers should be aware of prohibited areas and follow the rules and regulations when taking part in trail activities.
Riders can check with the National Parks Board (NParks) or the SCF if they are unsure whether a cycling trail is sanctioned or not, he added.
“I will always be clear. I will say this is not right. You shouldn't go here. This is where you should stick to,” said Mr Faroz.
He also encouraged cyclists to carry their mobile phones to remain contactable, and ride with a buddy whenever possible.
Singapore’s nature reserves are popular cycling destinations for mountain bike enthusiasts, he noted, adding that many cyclists with military experience from serving National Service like himself make use of their navigation skills to explore rustic areas and enjoy wildlife sightings.
However, he said the injured cyclist may not have been aware of signs demarcating the location of permitted routes as new trails form over time, with some bypassing the locations where signs are placed.
Mr Faroz said that efforts are ongoing by the SCF to educate enthusiasts on proper trail etiquette, locations of signages, including a trail map that informs any visitors to the nature reserves about areas restricted to the public.
Designated trails are located near shelters equipped with first aid devices like automated external defibrillators, and are accessible to first responders in case of emergencies, he added.
DIFFICULT TO FENCE OFF NATURE
As mountain bike trails are often found in rugged terrain and nature reserves, guides and instructors said it is difficult to set up warning signs at every entry point.
Mr Wilson Low, a mountain biking guide and instructor at Raw Epics, said that while signage is extensive along official routes, there are small side trails that lead out to unsanctioned areas that cannot be fenced off due to other factors like military training and wildlife.
“(It might) affect the environment … potentially restricting the movement of wildlife (and) flora,” he added.
Mr Low noted that the cyclist suffered the gunshot wound in a restricted area deep inside the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, away from the officially designated mountain bike trails maintained by NParks.
Mountain bikers noted that certain areas are not heavily forested, and it is easy to go off the designated trails - meaning riders can potentially get lost and even put themselves in danger.
Mr Low said as mountain biking increases in popularity, the community should discuss upgrading, expanding or lengthening routes in the existing official trail network with the authorities.
Chestnut Nature Park is one of a handful of mountain bike trails in land-scarce Singapore. Such routes can be found in Kent Ridge Park and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve as well, among others.
"As much as people love to ride trails, the more they ride, the more they eventually reach a point where they may get bored of the official offerings,” Mr Low added.
“You could actually go overseas to ride in other countries … or the other option will be to explore trails which are not official in Singapore, and of course, that opens up a whole new can of worms.”
He said providing enthusiasts with well-maintained and exciting trails can help to improve safety standards while taking into account factors like limited land space.
Mr Low added that if cyclists take responsibility and respect the boundaries, they can still enjoy the thrill of mountain biking on designated trails as long as they are well-maintained.
"I think the dialogue going forward definitely needs to centre around preserving and maintaining the trails that we have … to a suitable enough standard (so) that they are safe, accessible, exciting and attractive to (the) growing numbers of mountain bikers in the sport, regardless of level of ability of fitness,” he said.