Cyclist did not report gunshot wound at point of admission, says NUH
NUH notified the police immediately once the cause of the external wound was “definitively determined”.
SINGAPORE: A man who suffered a gunshot wound while cycling in a restricted forested area near Nee Soon Range did not disclose upon admission to the hospital that he had been shot.
In response to CNA’s queries, a spokesperson from the National University Hospital (NUH) said that the man admitted himself to its emergency department at 1pm on Jun 15.
"During triage and initial clinical assessment, the patient did not report that he had been shot," NUH said.
"There were no overt signs to indicate a firearm-related injury based on the patient’s account and the circumstances surrounding the patient’s admission."
There was therefore "no known basis" for a police report to be made at that point, the hospital added.
NUH said the police were notified immediately once the cause of the external wound was “definitively determined”.
"We are cooperating fully with the police in their investigations and are unable to comment further out of respect for patient confidentiality, and as the case remains under investigation," it added.
On the man's treatment, NUH said he was attended to promptly, based on standard trauma protocols, and was closely monitored.
Appropriate care was given based on the team’s clinical assessment, and the man was assessed to be in a stable condition throughout, it added.
The man was cycling with friends at around 11.40am on Sunday when the incident happened. The police previously said NUH alerted them to the case at about 11.55pm.
THE INCIDENT
The incident happened in a forested part of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, between Upper Seletar and Upper Peirce reservoirs - a restricted area where live-firing activities are conducted.
At the time of the incident, an authorised live-firing activity was being conducted by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) at its Nee Soon 500m Range, about 2.3km away.
According to the police, the man was taken to the hospital by his friends, and a bullet slug was found lodged in his left lower back. He was in a stable condition after surgery to remove the slug.
In the wake of the incident, Singapore’s cycling governing body has urged riders to stay on designated trails and follow safety guidelines.
The man is currently being investigated for wilful trespass, the police said on Wednesday.
Under the Military Manoeuvres Act, unauthorised individuals are not allowed to enter gazetted areas designated for SAF live-firing for their own safety.
Wilful trespass refers to a person deliberately trespassing on any grounds that belong to the government, areas designated for public purposes, houses, premises, land, boats or vessels without a satisfactory excuse.
Anyone convicted of wilful trespass can be fined up to S$1,000 (US$778).