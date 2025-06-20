Cyclist did not report gunshot wound at point of admission, says NUH

SINGAPORE: A man who suffered a gunshot wound while cycling in a restricted forested area near Nee Soon Range did not disclose upon admission to the hospital that he had been shot.

In response to CNA’s queries, a spokesperson from the National University Hospital (NUH) said that the man admitted himself to its emergency department at 1pm on Jun 15.

"During triage and initial clinical assessment, the patient did not report that he had been shot," NUH said.

"There were no overt signs to indicate a firearm-related injury based on the patient’s account and the circumstances surrounding the patient’s admission."

There was therefore "no known basis" for a police report to be made at that point, the hospital added.

NUH said the police were notified immediately once the cause of the external wound was “definitively determined”.

"We are cooperating fully with the police in their investigations and are unable to comment further out of respect for patient confidentiality, and as the case remains under investigation," it added.

On the man's treatment, NUH said he was attended to promptly, based on standard trauma protocols, and was closely monitored.

Appropriate care was given based on the team’s clinical assessment, and the man was assessed to be in a stable condition throughout, it added.

The man was cycling with friends at around 11.40am on Sunday when the incident happened. The police previously said NUH alerted them to the case at about 11.55pm.