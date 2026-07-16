Dear You movie sparks interest in China heritage tours, say travel agencies

TOURS GAIN TRACTION

China Express Travel, a tour agency in Hong Lim Complex, said it has received around 30 per cent more queries for tours to the Chaoshan region in eastern Guangdong, where the movie was filmed.

A six-day visit next month to Chaoshan is already fully booked, and limited spaces remain for similar packages to the region for the rest of the year.

The tour includes visiting filming locations of Dear You and experiencing authentic Chaoshan culture such as Yingge dance, a Chinese folk dance combining martial arts and opera.

“This movie has made people reminisce and feel nostalgic. Its influence goes beyond those with roots in Chaoshan,” said Li Liang Yi, founder of China Express Travel.

Li said the film resonates with newer immigrants to Singapore, including himself.

“Many have been inspired to visit their ancestral hometowns to connect with long lost relatives or see how the places have changed,” he said.

The agency said the hype has also spread beyond Chaoshan, with a 15 per cent increase in interest for travel to China in general. It plans to organise more tour packages to meet the demand.

Another travel agency, EU Holidays, said enquiries for Chaoshan and other southern China cultural itineraries have risen by 15 to 20 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Riding on the movie’s nostalgic appeal, the company has introduced heritage and homecoming tours inspired by its themes.

Travellers can participate in Chaoshan cultural activities, opt for ancestral research or even arrange to meet up with their relatives still living in China.

EU Holidays director Alan Ang said the itineraries were designed to offer a more meaningful travel experience.

Among the activities is one that invites visitors to write a letter to their grandmother, echoing a poignant element in the film.

“It's not just about travelling. (The letter) can act as a reflection of your own self, deeper emotional bonding, also of course, as a keepsake for the tour.”

The agency is also exploring partnerships with clan associations in Singapore and local historians in China to ensure the heritage experiences are historically accurate and culturally authentic.

Industry players say the rising demand reflects a broader trend of holidaymakers seeking travel experiences that go beyond sightseeing.