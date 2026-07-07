IMDA approves 100 more screenings of Dear You in Teochew; reviewing film classification framework

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has approved another 100 screenings of the Teochew version of the film Dear You, and is reviewing the current film classification framework with respect to the use of dialect in films.

This brings the total number of Teochew screenings of the film to 272, with the government prepared to approve more should the film distributor request them in response to audience demand.

Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How was responding to several parliamentary questions about IMDA’s decision to screen the Mandarin-dubbed version of the film.

Members of Parliament (MPs) also asked if IMDA’s guidelines will be reviewed or abolished.

Mr Tan said: “We recognise that the circumstances have changed since the guidelines were first introduced.

“There is therefore scope to consider how we can expand the space for dialects, while continuing to uphold the importance of Mandarin.”

In doing so, the government will also take into account the different media platforms.

For example, there are no dialect restrictions for arts performances or content on the internet and online streaming services.

The government believes that Mandarin should continue to be the mainstay on free-to-air television and radio, said Mr Tan.

“For cinemas, we are prepared to allow more screenings of dialect-language films, so as to provide audiences with greater access to such content,” he added.

“We appreciate the feedback from members and will carefully consider what further steps are appropriate.”

Guidelines on language use in media are implemented by the IMDA, which has supported the government’s longstanding policy to promote Mandarin as one of four official languages and has “generally served us well”, he said.

However, Singapore’s language environment has evolved, he added.

“Recognising this, in implementing the guidelines, IMDA has exercised greater flexibility to allow more dialect content in films.”

About 30 to 40 dialect films are screened at film festivals each year. IMDA has also allowed unrestricted screenings of films with “substantial use” of dialect, such as 881, Long Long Time Ago and Wonderland.

The hit film Dear You first opened in Singapore on Jun 18 with Mandarin-dubbed general screenings. The original Teochew version was only available for subsequent festivals and niche screenings.

An IMDA spokesperson said at the time that the move continues to support the bilingual policy, which aims to promote Mandarin as the main language amongst Chinese Singaporeans.

The decision drew public debate over the place of Chinese dialects in Singapore.

IMDA later said that the authorities will take a more “flexible approach” in considering applications for the screenings of dialect films in cinemas and remain open to further Teochew screenings of Dear You if the distributor applies.