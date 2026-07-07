IMDA approves 100 more screenings of Dear You in Teochew; reviewing film classification framework
There is scope to consider how to “expand the space for dialects”, while continuing to uphold the importance of Mandarin, said Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How.
SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has approved another 100 screenings of the Teochew version of the film Dear You, and is reviewing the current film classification framework with respect to the use of dialect in films.
This brings the total number of Teochew screenings of the film to 272, with the government prepared to approve more should the film distributor request them in response to audience demand.
Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How was responding to several parliamentary questions about IMDA’s decision to screen the Mandarin-dubbed version of the film.
Members of Parliament (MPs) also asked if IMDA’s guidelines will be reviewed or abolished.
Mr Tan said: “We recognise that the circumstances have changed since the guidelines were first introduced.
“There is therefore scope to consider how we can expand the space for dialects, while continuing to uphold the importance of Mandarin.”
In doing so, the government will also take into account the different media platforms.
For example, there are no dialect restrictions for arts performances or content on the internet and online streaming services.
The government believes that Mandarin should continue to be the mainstay on free-to-air television and radio, said Mr Tan.
“For cinemas, we are prepared to allow more screenings of dialect-language films, so as to provide audiences with greater access to such content,” he added.
“We appreciate the feedback from members and will carefully consider what further steps are appropriate.”
Guidelines on language use in media are implemented by the IMDA, which has supported the government’s longstanding policy to promote Mandarin as one of four official languages and has “generally served us well”, he said.
However, Singapore’s language environment has evolved, he added.
“Recognising this, in implementing the guidelines, IMDA has exercised greater flexibility to allow more dialect content in films.”
About 30 to 40 dialect films are screened at film festivals each year. IMDA has also allowed unrestricted screenings of films with “substantial use” of dialect, such as 881, Long Long Time Ago and Wonderland.
The hit film Dear You first opened in Singapore on Jun 18 with Mandarin-dubbed general screenings. The original Teochew version was only available for subsequent festivals and niche screenings.
An IMDA spokesperson said at the time that the move continues to support the bilingual policy, which aims to promote Mandarin as the main language amongst Chinese Singaporeans.
The decision drew public debate over the place of Chinese dialects in Singapore.
IMDA later said that the authorities will take a more “flexible approach” in considering applications for the screenings of dialect films in cinemas and remain open to further Teochew screenings of Dear You if the distributor applies.
MP Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied) asked a supplementary question on Singapore’s film classification guidelines, which state that Chinese films meant for theatrical release should “generally be in Mandarin”, in line with the Speak Mandarin Campaign, while films with dialect content are allowed on a “case-by-case basis”.
"For the past 40 years or so, hasn't the Speak Mandarin campaign been geared more towards encouraging English-speaking Chinese Singaporeans to speak Mandarin, instead of changing the language-speaking habits of dialect-speaking Singaporeans?" he said.
"If so, why do the film classification guidelines still ... hold on to the past focus of this campaign by restricting the screenings of dialect films in Singapore?"
He asked whether the “case-by-case basis" in the guidelines can be interpreted as allowing certain dialect films a general commercial release without restrictions on the number of screenings.
In response, Mr Tan said the government welcomes views from stakeholders, industry members, community partners and people who are enthusiastic about dialect culture, about trying to understand their roots and identity.
“As part of this conversation, we are reviewing our current film classification framework with respect to use of dialect in films, and we will take some time to do so because it's an evolution. It's a thoughtful approach – speaking to people, making adjustments, not abrupt changes – like all good policies are.”
MP Cai Yinzhou (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh) asked whether the government will consider removing the “default restriction” on Chinese dialect content in cinema.
He added that over-the-top streaming on social media platforms and YouTube already carry dialect content without equivalent restrictions, and that there is a commercial case as cinema operators have been under “real pressure”.
Mr Tan said that different platforms have historically been regulated differently, based on their audience reach.
Cinemas, being a publicly regulated exhibition space in Singapore, ought to be "seen closer to mainstream media", he added.
“Having said that, as I explained in my reply, we appreciate that the language environment has changed and are prepared to see how we can expand access to dialect movies as we take our review.”
Mr Tan said that in practice, if the film distributor feels that the audience demand is there for the original Teochew film, the government will provide flexibility.
"But more importantly, having a Mandarin version creates a bigger access to many more audiences in Singapore, not just those who are speaking the dialect, especially our young people," he added.
"So there is value in having a Mandarin version of the film, in addition to being aligned with our broader language policy."
Dialect artistic materials are increasingly seen as part of Singapore’s heritage and cultural practices, and not as competing against the use of Mandarin. The government welcomes ideas to preserve dialect cultures while upholding the importance of Mandarin and will continue to work with the community to consider carefully what further steps are appropriate to support and promote Singapore’s distinctive Chinese culture within its multicultural society. Acting Culture, Community and Youth Minister David Neo said this in reply to parliamentary questions on Tuesday (Jul 7). Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How also highlighted this approach, saying there is scope to consider how the government can expand the space for dialects. He pointed out that the Infocomm Media Development Authority exercised greater flexibility to allow more dialect content in films, as well as unrestricted screenings of films with substantial use of dialect. For the film Dear You, it approved 272 screenings of the Teochew version and is prepared to approve more screenings in response to audience demand.
SPEAK MANDARIN CAMPAIGN
Earlier in the parliamentary sitting, MPs also asked about the relevance and effectiveness of the Speak Mandarin Campaign, which was launched in 1979.
Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo said the Promote Mandarin Council regularly reviews the campaign to keep its framing approach and objectives relevant and meaningful in Singapore's multicultural context.
However, as Singapore families are using English more at home, the opportunities for young people to be better at Mandarin may be "insufficient", he said.
"Hence, the campaign has evolved from promoting Mandarin as a common language to strengthening the appreciation for our Singapore Chinese cultural identity and making the learning of Mandarin fun and enjoyable," he said.
Mr Neo added that the government increasingly sees dialect artistic materials not as "competing against the use of Mandarin", but as part of heritage and cultural practices that deepen Singaporeans' appreciation of cultural heritage.
"The government welcomes ideas to preserve dialect cultures while upholding the importance of Mandarin," he said.
"We will continue to take in feedback and will work with the community to consider carefully what further steps are appropriate to support and to promote our distinctive Singapore Chinese culture within our multicultural society."