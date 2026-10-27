Deli Hub Catering suspended after 53 develop gastroenteritis symptoms at two MOE kindergartens

SINGAPORE: Deli Hub Catering's food business operations have been suspended after 53 people, including 51 students, developed gastroenteritis symptoms at two Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens.

The suspension took effect on Tuesday (Oct 27) until further notice, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) and MOE said in a joint media release.

As of Monday, 51 students and two staff members had been reported to have developed the symptoms between Oct 21 and Oct 23 after consuming food supplied by Deli Hub Catering.

These individuals had either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment. None were hospitalised.

The cases were reported at MOE Kindergarten @ Springdale in Anchorvale Link and MOE Kindergarten @ Gongshang in Tampines Street 42.

The caterer had been engaged by the Kindergarten Care (KCare) operator at both kindergartens.

MOE is working with CDA, SFA and the affected kindergartens to assist in investigations.

The two kindergartens have stepped up hygiene and precautionary measures, including thorough cleaning and disinfection of affected areas, the authorities said.