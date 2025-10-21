It is 'endless', but embrace it: What caring for 2 loved ones with dementia is like

SINGAPORE: It’s been about 80 days since Mr Heron Khalid Goh’s father died, but his mother still thinks at times that her husband is around.

About two weeks after his father’s funeral, Mr Goh’s mother asked him where her lifelong partner was. She was looking out the window, trying to catch a glimpse of him.

“I answered ... ‘Daddy, no more already. Daddy passed away'," recalled Mr Goh.

Mr Goh’s mother was diagnosed with dementia in 2023. He had expected to rely on his father for help to care for her. But the following year, his father was diagnosed with dementia as well.

“When my mum was diagnosed, it was like ‘Okay, I can manage’,” said Mr Goh. “But after I was told that my father had Alzheimer’s, I broke. I literally broke.”

Caring for someone with dementia involves duties like toilet visits, eating, housekeeping and supervision. For Mr Goh, that load was doubled.

According to a study commissioned by Dementia Singapore, caregivers spend about 217 hours a month on average – that’s more than nine full days – taking care of their loved ones.

Those hours go up to 292 if the person has severe dementia.

The survey’s findings, released on Oct 14, also show that caregivers sleep on average 6.1 hours a day.

Besides the physical toll, caring for someone with dementia costs a median of S$2,020 (US$1,560) monthly after subsidies. That comes up to about S$24,000 a year.

For Mr Goh, 57, life caring for his parents involved nights with less than five hours of sleep and an end to the overseas trips he loved.

As he juggled care responsibilities with working from home, his income took a hit. “The cost is not just financial, it is emotional,” he said.